DoubleTree downtown turns pink to support NMOSD Awareness Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In New Mexico, March is Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Awareness Month. It’s a rare disease that impacts the central nervous system.

Tonight, the DoubleTree hotel in downtown Albuquerque is pink to show support for people living with NMOSD and to raise awareness about the autoimmune condition. Around 20,000 people across the country are affected by the disease.

“It causes blindness and paralysis,” said Marie Abrego, who has NMOSD. “It causes sleep disturbances, hiccups, vomiting, bladder and valve dysfunction.”

Abrego said she was diagnosed when she was just 14 years old after she woke up one morning and couldn’t see.

“I was one of the lucky ones that was diagnosed relatively quickly and I am very thankful that I was not misdiagnosed because many people get misdiagnosed with this disease,” Abrego said.

She said that people fighting NMOSD often get misdiagnosed and that ends up causing more disabilities. She hopes that by raising awareness, there could someday be a cure.

Abrego is the ambassador for the Sumaira Foundation, a nonprofit bringing awareness to NMOSD and MOGAD.

“I want to thank the Sumaira Foundation for giving my voice and purpose in life back,” Abrego said. “You will be having some bad days – rest, be easy, learn your body. And then when you’re having your good days – challenge yourself, be grateful for the good days and always know you are not alone. You have a community of support.”

The DoubleTree downtown will be turning pink this weekend to show support.

“The future is bright for this condition, now more than ever we must fight to find a cure and not ley anyone have to feel like they’re fighting alone on this condition,” Abrego said. “We hope one day we can get a national proclamation on NMOSD.”