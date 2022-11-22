Downtown ABQ diner icon to serve free Thanksgiving meal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A classic diner spot in downtown Albuquerque will be offering its free Thanksgiving meal again this year.

Lindy’s started this tradition in 2015. They’ve been open since 1929 at 500 Central Ave. S.W., on the corner of Central and 5th.

“Initially it was meant to feed the homeless people,” said Steve Vatoseow, owner of Lindy’s Diner.

Lindy’s Diner will be serving up a free meal, soft drink and dessert to all community members this Thanksgiving.

“We’re getting just single people that don’t want to cook or families, you know the same thing. People that work and just drop by. It’s grown over the years and it’s been quite an affair,” said Vatoseow.

The diner is encouraging all community members to come out, especially if you have to work. Lobo athletes will be serving up the food with some community volunteers and the Vatoseow family.

“It started a couple of weeks ago, getting the inventory in and it’s, you know, a huge undertaking really. We’ve been cooking for the last two three days and we’re gonna continue until Thanksgiving,” Vatoseow said.

The free meal is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last.