Downtown Growers’ Market wraps 2022 season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The last Downtown Growers’ Market of the season was held Saturday.

As people made their way through Robinson Park – just grabbing a snack or buying this week’s groceries – many were buying more than usual to stock up for the winter.

While vendors like Montoya Orchard look forward to the Growers’ Market every weekend, they are also ready for a break.

“We have got a really great season, we have been here since mid-April to now, the last day of the market,” said Victoria Montoya. “We are looking forward to sleeping late next week but we are just grateful it’s been a great season and our customers are amazing.”

The market will be back next spring. Organizers are already accepting applications for next season.

They’re also hoping to expand soon, and break ground on that project at the end of 2023.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, click here.