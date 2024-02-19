Downtown laundromat fire under investigation

Investigators are working to find out how a downtown laundromat burned to the ground.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Investigators are working to find out how a downtown laundromat burned to the ground.

A photo from AFR shows a large black cloud of smoke over the structure Sunday morning.

The fire happened at the Wash Tub Laundromat on 11th and Central around 5 a.m.

Officials say 18 AFR units were there with three ladder fire trucks, getting water to the building.

Central was shut down during this time to stop the fire.

Crews got it under control hours later, but they say the structure is likely a total loss.

Officials have not determined the cause at this time.