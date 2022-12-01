Dozens clash with police during protest at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Dozens of people went toe-to-toe with state police as they protested another controversial far-right speaker on the University of New Mexico campus – at one point the situation got physical.

This is the third speaker at the university who sparked this kind of response. Some of the same students who protested Wednesday night also recently came to protest Tomi Lahren and Ian Hayworth— both also far right Conservative speakers.

All is quiet now but dozens of protestors were yelling at police and toward the UNM Auditorium where Charlie Kirk spoke.

Kirk’s registration page for the event tonight said to join him as he “fights the culture war and leftist policies.”

He also tweeted several times during the conflict outside the auditorium, once saying there’s “never a crowd of lunatic protestors when a Liberal shows up at a college campus to speak.”

Students we spoke to Wednesday say Kirk spews hate, and encourages white supremacy, and they won’t sit by when they hear people like him are on their campus.

“It’s an F.U. from them to the trans community, it’s an F.U. from them to the Black community, it’s an F.U. from them to all the communities who have marginalized even though we live in a post-modern society,” said Leandro Pita a UNM student.

Pita says New Mexico State Police detained three people during the protest, we are working to confirm if anyone was hurt.