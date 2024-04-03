Dr. Singh: How to select safe and healthy skin care products

A known carcinogen is often found in skincare products so how do you avoid that? Dr. Singh explains.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Valisure, a Connecticut-based company that operates a laboratory, says there are high levels of benzene in certain skin care products.

Benzene is a known carcinogen. With this study, Valisure is asking the FDA to take action – and there are things you can do too.

Dr. Deeptej Singh, a board-certified dermatologist at Sandia Dermatology, explains more in the video above.