Drag queen performance at Atrisco Heritage HS prom sparks controversy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Viral videos on social media are showing drag queen Mythica Sahreen performing at Atrisco Heritage Academy’s prom last weekend at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

KOB 4 received emails and messages from parents who are not happy about it.

We talked to some Atrisco Heritage students who went to the prom and saw the performance. They say they weren’t offended, but they were shocked and uncomfortable.

“Honestly, it was really interesting, and I didn’t mind it. But the thing is it’s the place and where it happened, full of minors, you know, it wasn’t very appropriate for prom,” said a student.

“Could have kept it more on the side of like it being more PG with the fact that they kind of did twerk on a couple students it wasn’t exactly the best, but it was something that did happen. And they did let students twerk on them,” another student said.

Those students say the dance moves weren’t the only questionable parts of the performance.

“They kind of busted down, and I’m pretty sure they showed their crotch a little bit. The clothing was a little skimpy, if that’s the correct way to put it,” said a student.

In a video, you can see the performer remove a breast pad and dab her face with it.

“I was just stunned, I wasn’t expecting it,” a student said.

Was this performance approved by school or district officials? That’s unclear, an APS rep said they weren’t at liberty to comment beyond a letter that went out to Atrisco Heritage families Wednesday.

The letter said district officials are aware of the performance and are investigating what occurred and how it impacted students.

The students we spoke to didn’t know who invited or approved the drag queen’s appearance, but they believe it was organized based on the way the DJ introduced her.

“Offended isn’t what most people were, they were kind of just like why? In most cases, they thought of why would they do something so drastic within that case?”

We did speak with the performer. He did not walk to talk to us on camera, but said he works with the school’s Gay – Straight Alliance.

He claims he did not get paid for the performance, and it went up the correct chain. However, he wouldn’t tell us who exactly that included or who booked him.

There is commentary on one version of the video going around, claiming the performer stripped during the prom. But there is no video showing that to be true, and the students say they never saw that happen.