Dragon’s House of Horror: Visitors can’t reach haunted house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — William Robinson is the manager of Dragon’s House of Horror.

“The crazy part is, is there’s only one way in and one way out,” he said about the maze.

The new location sits off County Road 36 west of Albuquerque, but to get there you have to cross through Laguna Pueblo.

James Burson with Laguna Pueblo says it’s unsafe to have so many vehicles passing through at once.

“There’s kind of a tight turn to get into the pit stop, so it makes it restrictive for really long vehicles to make that turn, without jeopardizing the fuel pumps that sit there near that driveway,” Burson said.

Robinson said the stretch of road in question is not very long.

“So literally from the frontage road, Route 66 through their gas station and parking lot to the red gate, it’s 800 feet, that’s pueblo land,” said Robinson.

The 800 feet has caused a scary situation – visitors can’t get to the haunted house and it’s had to close, forcing the attraction to offer tens of thousands of dollars in refunds.

“So we’re devastated this year and financially this could make or break us. As far as being able to open up in the future,” Robinson said.

The pueblo said there are alternate routes.

“There appears to be potentially other ways to get there. They’re not as convenient as the one where we’re talking about,” said Burson.

Robinson said the offered route is unsafe.

“We didn’t know where they were at because obviously, we didn’t know where they had told them to go so we spent about two and half hours to find them and get them out because they were stuck in a ditch,” Robinson said.



Robinson offered to create a new road fifty feet over, off pueblo land, but it was reportedly denied.

