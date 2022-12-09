Drunk driving prevention ramps up for the holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year but every year hundreds of families are forever changed by the preventable crime of drunk driving.

Law enforcement and Mothers Against Drunk Driving New Mexico say, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve in 2020, more than 11,000 people died nationwide because of drunk driving. New numbers even show drunk driving is up 7% in the first half of 2022, compared to 2021.

Each November and December, MADD encourages folks to tie red ribbons onto cars as a reminder to find a sober ride and the campaign is happening again this year.

The Albuquerque Police Department also says they’ll be stepping up DWI checkpoints in December and will have extra enforcement on New Year’s Eve.

The NMDOT and its partners are also teaming up with Uber for the “Take a Ride on Us” program for the Bernalillo County metro area.

The program code “PARTY22” is good for Friday through Sunday this week and next week. It gets you $10 off up to two rides, but it’s only for the first 1,000 people who redeem it.