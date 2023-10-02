Duke City Lowrider Bike presented in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — A little piece of New Mexico culture made its way to our nation’s capitol last week, thanks to the work of an Albuquerque bicycle club.

The Drug Enforcement Administration unveiled a “lowrider bicycle” last week. It is in honor of the DEA’s 50th year anniversary.

Duke City Leadership Lowrider Bike Club students built the bike with the help of the Olathe Leadership Lowrider Bike Club.

The DEA’s Operation Engage supported the two clubs.

If you’d like to learn more about the Duke City Leadership Lowrider Bike Club, click here.