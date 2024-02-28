Dust storm warning issued for Roswell

The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning in Roswell Tuesday.

The city and surrounding areas saw a lot of it. Drivers had to navigate through the wind and dust.

The city and the sheriff’s department urged people to pull over to the side of the road if they had trouble seeing, or simply just stay home.

Hagerman and Dexter schools decided to dismiss school early because of the wind.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation closed down part of the Roswell Relief Route between McGaffey and Sunset Avenue.

Officials also had to close State Road 2 between Dexter and Hagerman because of multiple crashes. It has since reopened.

Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington says Road 285 also had to be closed because of a deadly crash.

“We do have some that are deceased at this time, and so we are trying to get through all this,” said Herrington.

The wind wasn’t the only concern Tuesday. With high temperatures and winds, fires are also a concern.

Fortunately, the fire marshal with the Roswell Fire Department said there was nothing out of the ordinary today.

The possibility for fires is still ongoing. According to the National Weather Service, there is a high wind warning for Chaves, Curry, Roosevelt, and De Baca County until 11 p.m. Tuesday night.