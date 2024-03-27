Early voting begins in Rio Rancho city council runoff elections

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Early voting is underway in Rio Rancho as the city council seats in District 1 and District 6 are each heading to a runoff election.

Early voting began March 27. It goes until April 6, three days before Election Day.

In District 1, Jim Owen is facing Deb Dapson. Dapson received 44% of the votes in the general election, while Owen received 43%.

In District 6, Nicole List is facing Edward Paulsgrove. List received 43% while Paulsgrove received 28%.

Here are the early voting locations:

Broadmoor Senior Center (Clerk’s Annex), 3241 Broadmoor Blvd

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Monday-Friday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Saturday, March 30; Saturday, April 6

Plaza @ Unser Marketplace, 701 Unser Blvd Unit A12

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Tuesday – Saturday

Rio West Business Center, 103 Rio Rancho Blvd Suite B1

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Tuesday – Saturday

All early voting locations will offer same-day voter registration. For more information about the runoff election, click here.