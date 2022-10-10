Early voting begins October 11 in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The countdown is on until the mid-term elections, set for November 8, and you can vote as early as October 11.

Early voting runs from October 11 until November 5. October 11 is also the deadline to get registered by mail. If you’re unable to register that way, New Mexico also allows people to register to vote on the day they vote.

If you want to request an absentee ballot, you have until November 3 to do so. For that ballot to count, it must be received by November 8 at 7 p.m., either through the mail or by dropping it off at either a polling place or your county clerk’s office on that day.

The state’s voter information portal also allows you to learn where your voting location is, how you can get there and what races will be on your ballot.

The Voter Information Portal is available on the Secretary of State’s website and by clicking this link here.

Diana Castillo provided a walk-through of the Voter Informational Portal on KOB 4 Mornings, during the Monday show. Click the video above to view it.