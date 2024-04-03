Early voting for Rio Rancho runoff election ends Saturday

Rio Rancho is less than a week away from welcoming two new city councilors.

“We are hoping that people come and take the opportunity to cast their ballot and make their voice heard at the ballot box,” said Rebecca Martinez, Rio Rancho city clerk.

On Tuesday, April 9, runoff election voters in District 1 will decide between Deb Dapson and Jim Owen. Voters in District 6 will cast their ballot for Nicole List or Edward Paulsgrove.

“In terms of being involved in the Democratic process at the local level, it is even more important as these are the elected officials that contemplate things close to home, such as water, streets, public safety,” Martinez said.

Voters have until Saturday, April 6, to vote early from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at three different voting locations. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

“Right now the turnout is pretty low, it stands at about 2.4% of the 25,000 eligible registered voters, so that is approximately 600 voters,” Martinez said.

While voters still have more than enough time to make their voices heard, Martinez hopes that number increases.

“We are really hoping that we get that involvement of the voters to come out and vote on Election Day. Typically, in a runoff election, we will see anywhere between 7% to 11%,” Martinez said.

Voters will also have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to submit absentee ballots as well.

