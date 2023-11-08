Earthquake sends tremors across southeastern New Mexico
Many of you in southeastern New Mexico woke up and felt the earth shaking below you. That is because of an earthquake that hit west Texas overnight.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many people in southeastern New Mexico woke up to the ground shaking beneath them, thanks to an earthquake in West Texas.
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Coalson Draw, Texas, around 34 miles south of the Texas-New Mexico border. The U.S. Geological Survey reported it happened at 3:27 a.m.
People in Cloudcroft, Roswell, Carlsbad and other places reported feeling tremors. We heard from you as well, reporting tremors from the earthquake.