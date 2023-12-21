Earthquakes rock Santa Fe National Forest

CUBA, N.M. — If you were in or around Cuba and felt the ground shake Wednesday afternoon, you weren’t imagining it.

U.S. Geological Survey data shows two earthquakes on Wednesday rocked the Santa Fe National Forest.

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened at 3 p.m., then a 3.5-magnitude earthquake happened around 4:45 p.m.

The epicenter of the 3.5-magnitude earthquake occurred six miles east-southeast of Cuba, north of Forest Road 267 near the Rio Arriba-Sandoval county line.

Data shows the aftershocks, while minor, stretched out to Cuba, the Jemez Pueblo and the Santa Fe National Forest.