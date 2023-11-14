East Mountain community mourns 2 brothers killed in crash

The tight-knit East Mountains community is grieving the loss of two beloved business owners and brothers.

They were killed after a semi crashed into a welding warehouse in Moriarty. While investigators are looking into what happened the community is trying to pick up the pieces of its broken heart.

It’s hard to find someone in the East Mountain community who isn’t familiar with Ribs BBQ, but the staple once bustling with customers, looks a little different these days.

“I worked with the original owners of Ribs for 24 years, he sold the restaurant to Chad and Brad approximately six years ago, seven years ago. I’ve worked with them very closely on a daily basis. I was on the phone with them four hours before my daughter called to say ‘Did you hear what happened?’” said Curtis Johnson, the owner of the Ribs BBQ Building.

A semi crash claimed the life of two of the owners, Brad and Chad Gunter.

The Torrance County Sheriff’s Office said the two brothers, who are twins, were working in a welding shop in Moriarty. When a semi driving eastbound on I-40 left the roadway and went straight into the warehouse, killing them both.

Community members are now left to do the only thing they can and support the family through this tragic loss.

In addition to a ‘Give Send Go’ account, people have been dropping by the beloved restaurant and leaving notes.

“You can’t overstate the loss, this is the premier restaurant in the East Mountains. Very hardworking kids, very strong kids, very strong family. You can tell by the memorial behind me that people cared a lot for them,” said Johnson.

The restaurant will be closed until further notice and the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.