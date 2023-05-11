El Pollo Loco plans to expand to New Mexico

El Pollo Loco has announced the signing of three new development agreements in northern Colorado, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas.

One of those deals includes nine locations in New Mexico, with the first opening in November 2024.

“When seeking out a new restaurant business to expand our portfolio, El Pollo Loco stood out as something that is missing in many of the markets we serve. Additionally, from growing up in the Los Angeles area, we are very familiar with the brand and there is built-in equity from people who move from California and carry the love of the brand with them,” said Ashim Chopra, CEO of CB Pollo NM 1 and CB Pollo Tx 1. “We’re excited to bring El Pollo Loco to new markets where we know we can be successful by meeting some very distinct needs from families and health-conscious consumers who will love the freshly marinated, fire-grilled chicken that is the foundation for most of the menu items.”

The first restaurants to open as part of this expansion will be in Boulder, Broomfield and Weld counties in northern Colorado.

Seven locations are also expected to open in El Paso with the first opening in May 2025.

The company does not currently have restaurants in these areas.