Eldorado HS cheerleader performs during Citrus Bowl

An Eldorado High School cheerleader received the biggest chance yet -- getting to cheer at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you watched the blowout that was this year’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, you may have recognized one of the halftime performers.

The Citrus Bowl is the seventh-oldest in the U.S. Held in Orlando this year, Albuquerque’s Kayley Macey performed alongside other cheerleaders from across the country.

Kayley is a senior at Eldorado High School. For her, dancing is a dream. It’s something that has always been more than just a hobby for her.

“I’ve been dancing for 13, 14 years. Then, when I got to high school, I decided to try out for cheer,” Kayley said.

After cheering at countless high school games and winning several cheer competitions, the opportunity arose to perform at the Citrus Bowl.

“It’s super exciting. I’m very blessed to be able to do that and represent my state and Eldorado in a positive way,” she said.

After a week of rehearsals, Kayley was ready. She performed in front of a reported 43,861 attendees – one of the biggest audiences she has ever been in front of.

The opportunity brings Kayley one step closer to her dream.

“I would love to cheer in college and maybe an NFL team like the Dallas Cowboys,” she said.

The Tennessee Volunteers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 35-0, in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.