Electric Playhouse plans to open location on Las Vegas Strip

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another New Mexico entertainment company is expanding beyond the Land of Enchantment.

The Electric Playhouse is a one-of-a-kind business that started right here in Albuquerque but now they are taking a gamble by showing off interactive exhibits in Sin City.

“The idea that our second location would be in the number one global tourist hot spot in the world is incredibly humbling I think our team is just thrilled for that,” said Brandon Garrett, CEO and cofounder.

From Albuquerque’s West Side to the Forum Shops at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas – the Electric Playhouse’s first expansion is bigger than owners could have dreamed of when they opened in 2020.

“It’s not just in Vegas, it’s on the actual strip,” Garrett explained. “The spot has an outdoor patio that overlooks the strip, so it’s a pretty surreal spot!”

In just two years, the Electric Playhouse has become a top entertainment destination in the metro. From its wide variety of interactive projection games, to concerts and shows, to immersive dinner parties, Garrett says these unique experiences really made Electric Playhouse stand out among the competition.

“They were definitely looking for entertainment options and they have looked at everybody and I think why they went towards Electric Playhouse is we are a little bit of everything that is out there in one package,” Garrett said.

Even as construction is going on, Sin City visitors will get a taste of what Albuquerque’s startup has to offer, even before they step in the door.

“That whole facade in the hallway in Vegas is going to be a little hint at what Electric Playhouse is all about” Garrett said, “It’s going to be full of sensors as people walk in front of it, it’s going to react to them, so they will see that power of immersion and interactivity.”

The Forum Shops in Las Vegas is just the beginning of their expansion plans.

“Definitely probably Texas, Colorado, Arizona, California is our next target for location number three,” Garrett said.

Wherever future locations open, Garrett says there will always be a connection to where they got their start.

So are they going to have any New Mexico-themed rooms or exhibits in Vegas?

“You know there will definitely be green chile somewhere in our menus up there for sure, ” Garrett said.

Construction in Vegas is starting next week, and Garrett hopes they will be up and running by July. There is a progress tracker on the Electric Playhouse website.