Electric vehicle car show coming Saturday to Santa Fe Plaza

SANTA FE, N.M. — Electric vehicles are gaining in popularity and recognition and a car show is taking place Saturday in Santa Fe Plaza to reflect that.

PNM and AVANGRID are hosting their first Electric Vehicle Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The show is free and open to the public.

For anyone with an EV, you can bring yours and enter it into the car show. To sign up to be entered in the show, visit this website and learn more about the EV car show on the PNM website.

Danielle Todesco talked with an organizer about the event, in the video above.