Elephant Butte draws crowd during Memorial weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a busy day at Elephant Butte Lake as people enjoyed the high levels of water for the holiday weekend.

“It’s nice to see the water, I mean, it’s good we’re excited,” said Cameron House, an Elephant Butte visitor.

House and his friends are regulars at Elephant Butte Lake, and they were joining the crowds out on the water Saturday.

“It’s busy, there’s a lot. I mean as you can tell, you look around you see everybody, all the RVs is parked and the boats all sitting on the beach here and stuff, but it’s chaos,” said House. “But once you accept it, and you know it’s gonna be, and you don’t- you know think it’s not, it’s kind of fun.”

House says they were going to spend the day at their favorite spot.

“We’re gonna load up here at the marina. Then we’re gonna head over to Pirate’s Cove and go meet up with some friends over there, and put the boat up and hang out with the canopy up,” he said.

It was a little overcast, but that didn’t stop people from filling up their boats or enjoying some water-skiing.

Everyone KOB 4 spoke to Saturday says if you have not come down to Elephant Butte yet, now’s the time to do it.

The lake is about twice as full as it was at this time last year — one of the signs of the healthy water levels right now in New Mexico.