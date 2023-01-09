Emergency housing shelter to open Tuesday at Gibson Health Hub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On average, January is the coldest month in Albuquerque and an emergency housing shelter is opening Tuesday to help people get out of that cold.

A 50-bed emergency shelter is opening up at the old Lovelace Hospital on Gibson. Eventually, it will be the Gateway Center and will open in April as a place to help those with various housing needs in the metro.

Gabe Salazar spoke with Gateway Administrator Christina Pajaron, who explains what this shelter is and how it differs from the Gateway Center.