Enchanted Hills expansion: New stores and road improvements coming to Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — If you haven’t been out to the Enchanted Hills area in a while, you might be surprised by how much has changed.

There’s a brewery in the Plaza at Enchanted Hills that’s expanding to keep up with demand, construction on a new marketplace is underway, and Enchanted Hills Boulevard is getting some major upgrades.

The Hub recently opened too, which includes multiple pickleball courts and a public library. A Sprouts Farmers Market is also planning to move in.

Rio Rancho City Councilor Bob Tyler has been pushing for the change for years.

“Even before I got elected, I always thought we need more services in Rio Rancho,” Tyler said. “We need grocery stores, we need all the community involvement we can get.”

The city is trying to keep up by updating roads, including Enchanted Hills Boulevard.

“The entire piece from 528 to Chayote is getting a complete roadwork redesign,” Tyler said. “It’s going to be all infrastructure, water, sewer, and the whole road’s getting brought up and redone.”

Turtle Mountain Brewing Co. moved into the area nearly two years ago.

“We chose this because the number of rooftops is expanding at an enormous level,” said Nico Ortiz, owner of Turtle Mountain Brewing.

They had to get another unit next to their restaurant to keep up with demand. It will be a new and bigger home for their brewing operations.

“North Rio Rancho, there was so much pent up demand and nothing here to satisfy it,” Ortiz said. “So we came in and it’s been fantastic.”

A shipping container park called The Block is also in the works. It ran into some construction delays, but crews are working to make it a reality.