ENMU to host 90th anniversary celebration this weekend

PORTALES, N.M. — Eastern New Mexico University is hosting an on-campus, community-wide event this Saturday to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

The festivities begin at 3 p.m. Saturday with live music from local musician Matt Ancira. The main stage will be at the corner of S Avenue North and Sesame Street.

There will be carnival games, face painting, food trucks, family fun activities and more. KENW will also have a green screen set up where community members can take pictures of themselves featured in historical pictures on the ENMU campus.

At 4:45 p.m., ENMU will have a program with presentations from the City of Portales and the Roosevelt Chamber of Commerce, as well as family members of the original founders. Afterward, they’ll cut the cake inside the Communication Building foyer.

The live music will continue at 5:15 p.m. with local band Full Circle.

Festivities will continue from 7-10 p.m. at Enchantment Vineyards. At 7:30 p.m., ENMU will show the 90th-anniversary historical video in the outdoor area. From 8-10 p.m., musician Richard Nelson will perform, taking the celebration home.

For more information, click here.