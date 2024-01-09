ENMU wins Metallica marching band competition

ENMU sought the competition and destroyed them as their marching band won a competition put on by the metal band Metallica.

PORTALES, N.M. — Eastern New Mexico University sought and destroyed its competitors, emerging as a winner in the Metallica marching band competition.

The legendary metal band posted a video on their social media accounts, revealing the ENMU marching band won the college competition for schools in Divisions 2 and 3.

ENMU beat Blinn College, Manchester University, University of Arkansas at Monticello and West Texas A&M University for the prize of $40,000 in marching band equipment.

Metallica asked marching bands, like ENMU, to produce an exciting and unique halftime show of their music.

Dustin Seifert, the chair for the Department of Music at ENMU, said he didn’t pitch it to the students as a competition. In fact, students rallied behind this because many were Metallica fans.

