Española Humane receives special visit from Santa

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — Santa Claus came down from the North Pole early to give the adoptable animals at Española Humane Society early Christmas gifts.

“We provided a nice little meal of chicken, sweet potatoes and green beans to all the dogs,” said Paul Lourd.

Michelle and Paul Lourd were inspired to give back to the shelter after meeting a special dog named Suki.

“We do lost pet recovery and were called up by a good Samaritan by the name of Jolene about a dog that had been abandoned,” Michelle said. “She had been out for about three weeks, was in pretty rough shape.”

Michelle and Paul were able to get Suki off the streets and they had planned to bring her to Española Humane, but the warm box was closed. They took her back to their home in Santa Fe and fell in love.

After Suki’s first adoption fell through, they were able to foster her for a few weeks before finding her a forever home.

“It was a community effort to thank the employees here and for all the animals who don’t have a forever home for this Christmas, you know, just to bring a little joy,” Michelle said.

In addition to the dinner, each dog at the shelter got brand new toys.

“We had a lot of help from the community, we are very blessed,” Michelle said. “We always say whenever we do pet recovery that it takes a village, and we have an amazing village behind us.”