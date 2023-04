ESPAÑOLA, N.M. – Española police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby.

First responders were first alerted on Saturday when they were told the baby was not breathing on the east part of town.

Police say there have been no previous 911 calls at the address on Kiva Lane, and they are waiting for autopsy results.

