174-acre grass fire near Moriarty destroys homes, buildings

MORIARTY, N.M – Multiple agencies responded to a grass fire that started around 11 a.m. Sunday south of Moriarty. The fire, which grew to 174 acres, is now 100% contained as of Monday.

Torrance County Emergency Manager Samantha Odell said that investigators were out in the area Monday morning, still looking into the cause of the fire.

DAMAGE

Officials said three homes and seven other buildings were burned in the fire. No residents were hurt in the fire, but one firefighter was injured.

Those who need help can call the Red Cross at 1-800-842-7349.

EVACUATIONS

Officials asked residents in the community of Echo Ridge to evacuate immediately to the Moriarty Civic Center at 202 South Broadway. All evacuations were lifted by Sunday evening.