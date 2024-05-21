Evacuations ordered due to Moser Fire burning near Cloudcroft

Lincoln National Forest crews and several other agencies are responding to the Moser Fire about four miles east of Cloudcroft.

CLOUDCROFT, N.M. — Lincoln National Forest crews and several other agencies are responding to the Moser Fire about four miles east of Cloudcroft.

Right now, there are mandatory evacuations in the Quarris Acres and Cloud Country West RV subdivisions, according to the Tularosa Basin Regional Dispatch Authority.

Officials say the fire has burned 25 acres. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

