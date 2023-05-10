Evacuation orders issued in San Miguel County due to wildfire

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. — Evacuations have been ordered Wednesday as crews battle a fire in San Miguel County Wednesday.

Officials ordered voluntary evacuations on Highway 518 between mileposts 12 to 15.

Officials are asking residents in the Sapello, Las Tusas and La Tewa areas to evacuate to the Abe Montoya Recreation Center on North Grande in Las Vegas.

According to NMSP, the fire has crossed Highway 94 and is heading rapidly northeast towards State Road 518. Authorities have closed State Road 518 at milepost 12.

Officials are also shutting off the power in the following areas along Highway 94: San Ignacio, Tierra Monte, Sapello, Canoncito de Manulitas. They’re asking for patience and understanding.

A KOB 4 viewer sent in a picture showing smoke and cars pulled over on the side of the road.

The fire is burning near the eastern edge of the Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak burn scar from 2022.

