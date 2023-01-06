Evan Wysong named 2022-23 New Mexico football player of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Evan Wysong, of V. Sue Cleveland High School, has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade New Mexico Football Player of the Year.

Wysong is the fifth Cleveland High School player to be chosen for this award, which recognizes outstanding athletic and academic performance and strong character. It comes after Maxpreps, in November, also chose Wysong as their state Player of the Year.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior quarterback led the Storm to an 11-2 record and the Class 6A state championship in the 2022 season. Wysong passed for 2,004 yards and 28 touchdowns, and also rushed for 1,289 yards and 15 TDs. He concluded his prep football career with 47 touchdown passes and 30 rushing TDs.

Wysong has volunteered locally as part of multiple fundraising campaigns to benefit cancer research. He has also donated his time at an elderly care facility and as a youth football coach.

“Evan is a one-of-a-kind player,” said Robert Garza, head coach of V. Sue Cleveland High School. “The command that he brings to our offense is very unique. He always works his hardest in practice and has been nothing but a bright spot for our team. What Evan brings to the table is special.”

Wysong has maintained a weighted 3.04 GPA in the classroom. At the time of his selection, he’d made a verbal commitment to play football on scholarship at the University of New Mexico this fall.

Wysong joins recent Gatorade New Mexico Football Players of the Year Zach Vigil (2021-22, Rio Rancho High School), Luke Wysong (2020-21, V. Sue Cleveland High School), Isaiah Chavez (2019-20, Rio Rancho High School), and Dorian Lewis (2018-19, V. Sue Cleveland High School) and others.