Events showcase Indigenous culture during Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta may be the main attraction for thousands of visitors this weekend, but there are plenty of events happening around the city.

For the first time, the Santa Fe Indian Market is in Albuquerque during the Fiesta.

“We would love to have the opportunities, not only for the artists, but for the community, we come from such a beautiful, diverse state that we really wanted to bring this market into Albuquerque for other people to experience and enjoy,” said Jamie Schulze, the Santa Fe Indian Market’s director of operations.

It isn’t the only Indian market during the Balloon Fiesta. The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is hosting 10 days of cultural events.

SANTA FE INDIAN MARKET

70+ artists, food vendors, live performances and more, Oct 1–2

INDIAN PUEBLO CULTURAL CENTER

Albuquerque American Indian Arts Festival, Oct. 2

Balloon Fiesta Week, Oct. 3–9

