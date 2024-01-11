Experts talk mental health support for children

For over 20 years, MECA Therapies has provided early childhood intervention services for children and their families in southern parts of the state.

They help families through three different programs. The Family Infant Toddler Program focuses on addressing developmental delays and potential disabilities.

The Home Visiting Program supports families and helps address issues when being new parents.

The ABA Program focuses on children and their families with autism, children with autism, helping support their families, and the children develop life skills that will help them throughout their life.

Through all that, providers want to remind people that children’s mental health is just as important as their physical health, and it can be much more difficult to address.

“When we discuss mental health with our families, a lot of it revolves around this issue of stress, stress is normal,” said Corina Silvas, parent educator for MECA Therapies.

The biggest question they get is how do I support my child?

“If their behavior changes from one day to the next, you can ask them simple questions, how was your day? Communication is key when it comes to having them being able to open up socially. Have them feel safe, that they can communicate with you,” said Denise Montgomery, MECA Therapies care coordinator.

She says stability and having kids know what is expected of them can be a game changer.

“When they have a routine, they are thriving. Kids need to have a routine. They need to know what time they wake up, what time breakfast is at, what their day looks like,” said Montgomery. “When you throw curveballs in there, it messes them up. They don’t know how to respond a lot of times. So then you see different behaviors come out, and you see different actions.”

Spending time together and helping them find a way to cope with stress and anxiety.

“Some might need to go outside and take a walk, some may need to read a book, or I need to tell you how I’m feeling about this situation,” said Montgomery.

If you are interested in reaching out to MECA Therapies, you can click here.