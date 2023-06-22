Explora to host ‘STEM in First Responders’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Explora is partnering with first responders for a special day to show you how they use STEM in many ways at work.

This Saturday is STEM First Responders Day at Explora in Albuquerque. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will showcase STEM jobs and activities that occur every day and are used to keep the city and the state of New Mexico safe each day.

There will be forensics experts, robotics bomb squad engineers, EMTs and others on hand to speak about their jobs.

Explora is partnering with APD, BCSO, AFR, Sandia National Labs and other organizations.

