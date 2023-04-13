Extended ski season in New Mexico nears the end

SANTA FE, N.M. — One of New Mexico’s ski resorts is taking advantage of snow that is sticking around.

Ski Santa Fe has extended their season by a whole week, and while it is in the 70s, there is still plenty of snow on the ground. It’s not every year you get to hit the slopes in mid-April.

“In the past 20 years probably just a handful of time but it has happened,” said Ben Abruzzo, general manager of Ski Santa Fe.

Based off the beginning of the season, no one would have guessed we’d be here today.

“It was a very challenging start, it really didn’t snow much all through December. And our snow making allowed us to open, and get a good start, and then it started snowing the first part of January, and it’s been nonstop snow fall,” said Abruzzo.

When Austin Beck heard we still had plenty of snow he got here as fast as he could.

“I was Stoked! I was already here, and he was like ‘I’m coming out to ski with you!’” said Melissa and Austin Beck.

They weren’t the only ones who wanted to soak up the sun on skis, Abruzzo says they have had a pretty steady stream of folks coming up to the mountain after they announced the extension.

“It’s been very positive, the season pass holders especially have been super thankful. We don’t often get a chance to do this so when the snow is here, we need to take advantage of it,” said Abruzzo.

The last chance to check out Ski Santa Fe this season will be this Sunday, April 16.