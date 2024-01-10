Eye on the FBI: Beware of romance scams

We're a little over a month away from Valentine's Day and the FBI is warning you to beware of romance scams that prey on people looking for love.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Never send money to anyone you don’t know personally

Take it slow and ask questions

If your online love interest asks you for money or your banking information, end contact immediately

Two FBI agents stopped by Wednesday to talk about what else to watch out for. See the full interview in the video above.