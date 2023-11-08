Eye on the FBI Citizens Academy in New Mexico

Ever wanted to see how the FBI works and functions? The Citizen's Academy gives people that chance.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ever wanted to see the inner workings of the FBI and what roles agents serve in the community? That is what the FBI Citizens Academy does.

It is an eight-week course that takes you behind the scenes of what the FBI does. You get to see what it’s like to be an agent, an intel personnel and other jobs and aspects of the FBI.

Officials hope citizens can gain a sense of what agents do in New Mexico and get to meet them. Students will get to know them, why they chose it and their roles in New Mexico communities.

The FBI Citizens Academy is February 21-April 24, 2024 in Albuquerque. Applications are open now through December 23 and you can click here to apply.

Special Agent-in-Charge Raul Bujanda and Joyce Montoya-Roach, a member of the Citizens Academy Alumni Association, joined Gabe Salazar to talk about the FBI Citizens academy.