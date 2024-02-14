Eye on the FBI: Combatting gang violence

SAC Raul Bujanda stopped by to talk about what it takes to combat gang violence from the border all the way to the metro.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — From guns and drugs to violence on our streets, the FBI says gangs are a big driver of crime in New Mexico.

Special Agent In-Charge Raul Bujanda stopped by to talk about what they’re doing to fight it. SAC Bujanda discussed what they’re doing to combat crimes and what they believe New Mexicans need to know.

