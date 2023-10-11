Eye on the FBI: Evidence Response Teams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI sends Evidence Response Teams to crime scenes and catastrophic world events to recover evidence.

It’s a whole side of the FBI you may not think about. They’re not the teams that break down the doors and apprehend criminals but they’re important.

A couple of agents from the ERTs stopped by to talk about what they do – from recovering evidence, to finding fingerprints, bullets and DNA.

