Eye on the FBI: Honors Internship Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Internships are important and, while many people are in the midst of one right now, now may be the time to look for one.

Applications are about to open for the FBI’s Honors Internship Program. The paid, full-time internships run from June to August.

There are assignments available at the field office and headquarters locations.

The FBI says there are full-time employment opportunities after graduation.

One of those former interns, Emily Ashby, now coordinates the internships. She and SAC Raul Bujanda talked about these internships and what to expect – should you be chosen for the mission and choose to do it.

