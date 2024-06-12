Eye on the FBI: Reporting tips and threat response team

The FBI tackling crime effectively involves tips from the public. So how can you submit a tip and how is it addressed?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You might be wondering how you can get a hold of the FBI if you have a tip or need help so we learned some answers.

Assistant Special Agent In-Charge Amy Kaskel joined us to share details on how you can report something to the FBI. She also talked about what happens when someone calls the FBI and the specialty response team.

Learn more here and in the video above.