Eye on the FBI: Tackling violent crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We often discuss violent crime, especially in terms of how to tackle it, and the FBI is an important part of the frontline efforts.

Last summer, the FBI worked with local law enforcement and:

Made nearly 6,000 arrests

Took more than 2,700 guns off the streets

Disrupted nearly 900 gangs and violent criminal enterprises

Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda and Special Agent Bryan Acee talked more about the FBI’s efforts and how they tackle pressing issues in Albuquerque and the state of New Mexico.

