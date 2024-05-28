F-35B fighter jet crashes near Albuquerque International Sunport

Crews responded to an Air Force fighter jet crash near University and Rio Bravo Tuesday afternoon.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews responded to an Air Force fighter jet crash near University and Rio Bravo Tuesday afternoon.

Lockheed Martin confirmed a F-35B fighter jet crashed just south of the Albuquerque International Sunport after a refueling stop at Kirtland Air Force Base. It was traveling from Fort Worth, Texas to Edwards Air Force Base in California.

The pilot – who ejected before impact – is recovering at UNM Hospital.

The fighter jet crashed and burst into flames just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Bernalillo County firefighters battled the fire, but they needed help from Kirtland Air Force Base.

“We carry 500 gallons of water on our apparatus and small foam tanks, but it’s no match for a jet fuel fire of that scope,” said Lt. Jason Fejer with AFR.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.

Fire crews had the scene under control within a few hours, but the cleanup process will take longer. According to AFR, University between Rio Bravo and Mesa del Sol will be closed throughout the night and most of Wednesday while crews remove the debris.

UPDATE: Area of Rio Bravo & University will be closed and drivers should avoid area for next 24 hrs. — ABQ Sunport (@ABQSunport) May 28, 2024