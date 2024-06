As evacuees return to their homes near Ruidoso, the FAA is reminding people not to fly drones in the area.

RUIDOSO, N.M. – As evacuees return to their homes near Ruidoso, the Federal Aviation Administration is reminding people not to fly drones in the area.

The no-fly zone restrictions have been extended as firefighters still work on putting out the flames, and drones force them to ground their own planes.

The no-fly zone goes through July 3.