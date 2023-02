ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Colgate-Palmolive is recalling nearly 5 million units of “Fabuloso” – the multipurpose cleaner because the products may have harmful bacteria.

According to the Fabuloso website, a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing.

The recalled products were sold between Dec. 14 and Jan. 23.

For more information on products that were recalled, visit Colgate-Palmolive’s website.