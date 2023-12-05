Facebook Marketplace sale ends in gun fire

A sale through Facebook Marketplace ended in gunfire and landed a 15-year-old girl in the Juvenile Detention Center.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – A sale through Facebook Marketplace ended in gunfire and landed a 15-year-old girl in the Juvenile Detention Center.

According to police, a group of teenagers wanted to buy an ATV, and they found a used one on Facebook Marketplace. The teenagers met the buyer at a home off Northern and Unser for the purchase, but that’s not the end of the story.

“I pulled up the same time as the police officers,” said Jenny Scott. “I was really scared for them.”

Neighbor Jenny Scott was there after it all happened.

“They said that they were shooting this way, so I searched my home on that side to make sure there was no bullets left over because they were missing two,” said Scott.

Police say two days after the purchase, those teens went back to the seller’s house. What happened next can be heard through a neighbor’s Ring doorbell.

“I didn’t have much time to react, I just hid behind the column,” said Elijah Lopez.

Lopez was across the street when three gunshots went off right behind him. He says before the gunfire, there was a lot of yelling.

“The teenagers were cursing at him, calling him terrible names. The homeowner was yelling back at him,” said Lopez.

According to police, the teens wanted a refund for the ATV, saying it wasn’t working properly.

But when the man who sold it to them refused to give their money back, a 15-year-old girl began shooting toward the home, stating she wanted to cause damage equaling what she spent on the ATV.

The homeowner told police he was in the garage when the teen began shooting toward him before she and others in her vehicle drove off. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“I don’t know if I was ready to see a dead body that day, so I’m incredibly grateful,” Lopez said.

Police ended up pulling the group over in a movie theater parking lot in Rio Rancho. They say there were five of them in the vehicle. The youngest was 12 years old.

Scott says she just hopes others learn from what happened in her neighborhood.

“Please do not have people meet at your home, go somewhere that’s open. Do not have people meet at your home,” said Scott.

The 15-year-old girl told police she got the gun while car hopping in Albuquerque. She is facing several charges, including aggravated assault.