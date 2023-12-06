Fallen Cortez police officer to be laid to rest Wednesday

The mountain community of Cortez, Colo., will lay one of its own to rest after he was fatally shot during a traffic stop last week.

CORTEZ, Colo. — A mountain community in southwest Colorado is preparing to say goodbye to one of their own Wednesday.

The community will pay their respects to Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran. Moran was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Cortez last Wednesday.

The sergeant spent more than a decade protecting his community after two tours in Iraq with the U.S. Marines.

In the wake of the shooting, the community has set up multiple memorials for Moran.

At police headquarters, there are dozens of flower bouquets, cards and even a Christmas tree placed in front of a monument honoring the lives of other law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Along one of the main roads in town, another memorial is full of American flags. That is where the fatal shooting happened a week ago.

Blue ribbons are also tied around streetlights and traffic poles in the heart of Cortez. There is also a digital message to Moran’s family and the Cortez Police Department.

Outside one business there is a thin blue line flag.

“We appreciate them so much. They do so much for all of us and they’re in danger every day. This just shows the danger they’re in and we don’t always think about that. But we need to pray for them more,” said Karla Robson, an employee at Slaven’s Hardware.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation identified the man who killed Sgt. Moran. He is Jason Campbell, a man from Utah who police say drove off after shooting Moran. Then, after getting into a shootout with other police officers, Campbell died.

Police detained and questioned another person in the vehicle. However, they released that person, saying they are not a suspect.

Law enforcement officers from at least 70 agencies, from Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona, will take part in a procession through downtown Cortez before the funeral.

More than 430 law enforcement personnel across 72 different agencies are taking part in a procession through Cortez for Sgt. Michael Moran this morning.

He was killed during a traffic stop one week ago today.



