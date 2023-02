ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Steve Stucker says a “false spring” lies ahead Friday in New Mexico, as winds will be calmer and temperatures will be warmer.

We’ll be seeing temperatures in the 50s but some 40s and 60s. It won’t be like earlier in the week when the winds were very strong and made conditions uncomfortable.

Come Saturday and Sunday, we may see some of that return.

