Families reunite at Sunport just in time for holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Holiday spirits were high at the Albuquerque International Sunport just two days before Christmas Day.

There were plenty of smiles, hugs, and a few tears to go around as many landed in the Duke City just in time for the holidays.

“I’m ready to have some days off and hang out with family,” said Joshua Miranda.

While some waited for their loved ones with flowers in hand and open arms, some chose the more festive route.

“I’m here to pick up my mom, her grandma, and my stepfather from Cleveland, Ohio,” said Richard Potter, an Albuquerque resident.

Richard and his daughter McKinzie live in Albuquerque, and Christmas isn’t taken lightly in the Potter household. So, with family coming in to town, their schedule is booked.

“We already have a bunch of presents under the tree, the stockings are hung up with their names on it, we’re building gingerbread houses, we’re going to the River of Lights, we’re making carne adovada tomorrow, I’m very excited about that,” said Richard.

After waiting and waiting, it was finally time for the “Hellos,” and hugs.

“So excited, you know, just blessed that we get to come out here and visit them,” said Harley and Vivian.

This is a busy time of year to travel, so you definitely want to give yourself time to get through TSA, and everything before your flight.

Parking may be a hassle, Sunport officials say their premium and basic lots are full. People may find parking at their parking garage, but it’s best to arrive early.